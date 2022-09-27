Leather from the Horween Leather Company in Chicago. This is where the world's finest equine leather is made-Horween Genuine Shell Cordovan. NOMOS Glashütte uses it exclusively for their watch straps
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThis leather is like the watch it fastens: Made patiently following old traditions-by people who love their craft. The resulting products belong to those rare items which, as they change in time, only get better: The colors deepen; sun and wear alter the material-a beautiful metamorphosis. This leather is made by a tannery in Chicago: The Horween Leather Company.
Straps made from Genuine Shell Cordovan, as this leather is called, are only found on watches from NOMOS Glashütte. It is true that other manufacturers use equine leather as well, but only NOMOS Glashütte uses the finest, most supple, and durable part of the hide; two small ovals, the existence and distinctive quality of which only few people are aware. Two thick, smooth, shell-shaped parts located to the right and left on the rump above the tail. The leather shells are small and they are thick because the parts are located in the horse's "blind spot": An area the horse can't reach with its tail or teeth to get rid of pesky flies. The hide is thicker there to prevent the flies from being a nuisance.
Horsehide is rare, the animals are not raised for their hide-no horse dies for this purpose. This makes the Horween tannery in Chicago the last of its kind. A world-famous family-owned company, established in 1905, and also known for the leather used in the footballs of the NFL and basketballs of the NBA.
Contact:
NOMOS Glashütte
Oliver Nyikos
PR department
+49 35053 404-481
pr@glashuette.com
