Detroit, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
September 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSummer with Granddad, a new book by Stanley Brown, has been released by RoseDog Books.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanley Brown quarantined with his then-seven-year-old grandson, Jovani Brown, and cared for him. Brown recounts Jovani's struggles and triumphs of attending Detroit Public School's Bagley Elementary amidst unprecedented circumstances. Stanley would like to thank the supportive staff for believing in his grandson's educational success. Summer with Granddad should bring joy to other parents and guardians who play an active role in their children's lives.
About the Author
Stanley Brown is a native of Detroit, Michigan. He is a United States Army veteran and a retired Detroit Police Officer. Brown has four siblings who were raised by their single, hardworking, LPN mom, Cassie Brown, to whom Brown acquired his love of caring for children, as he is also a single parent himself.
Summer with Granddad is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-932-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/summer-with-granddad/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/summer-with-granddad/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us