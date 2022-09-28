Fort Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Action Novel
September 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Confessions of a Physician Operative, a new book by Dr. John W. Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the sudden death of his mother and abandonment by his father leaves young Sean Devlin without a home, he leaves the life he knows to move in with his aunt Jill. Though his childhood is tumultuous and often lonely, he finds love and acceptance in his new home and Sean grows up to become a very successful physician. But Sean lives a secret life. Ever the contradictory figure, Sean, when not saving his patients' lives, is a physician/killer for the CIA, and later in life, a crack operative for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency - a life he keeps closely guarded. The Confessions of a Physician Operative tells the story of a willful, complicated, and enigmatic figure and the unprecedented life he lived.
About the Author
Dr. John W. Ford was born and raised in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
The Confessions of a Physician Operative is an 82-page hardback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7013-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-confessions-of-a-physician-operative/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-confessions-of-a-physician-operative/
Contact Information
