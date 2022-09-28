Haugan, MT Author Publishes Paleoanthropology Book
September 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Effects of Climate and Geology on Hominins in the Pleistocene, a new book by Christine West, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The history of man is complicated and intriguing. The Earth is in constant motion, not only through space but also at Earth's surface with shifting plate tectonics. Asteroids hit us, ice ages come and go, and volcanoes erupt across our world daily. This constant bombardment of lava, melting and freezing, as well as the minerals and elements that are released, affect all life on Earth.
Climate, migration, and geology have undeniably changed hominin genetics over time. This book explores how these factors have affected hominins throughout the Pleistocene and into our world today.
About the Author
With a family who moved yearly, Christine West grew up all around America. She lived in thirty-seven different houses before buying her current property in Western Montana, where she has lived for forty years. There, West has horses and dogs, a great partner, and wildlife-all of which enhance her life.
West has been taking classes and getting degrees since 1970. She has a degree in instrumental music and vocal music, as well as a degree in biology and a master's in science education. Her list of minors is long. West loves school, both taking classes and teaching. She taught music and science for twenty-seven years in Montana and loved every minute of it.
The Effects of Climate and Geology on Hominins in the Pleistocene is a 284-page paperback with a retail price of $69.00 (eBook $64.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7371-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-effects-of-climate-and-geology-on-hominins-in-the-pleistocene/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-effects-of-climate-and-geology-on-hominins-in-the-pleistocene/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
