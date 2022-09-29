Lewis Town, MT Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDamaged Souls, a new book by F.R. Rosario, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Damaged Souls is a collection of somber poetry about living with depression. Readers will hopefully realize that their depression needs to be talked about. Sadness must be met with open arms and not just pushed away. If you know someone struggling with depression, please reach out to help them. You never know, you might be the hope they were looking for.
About the Author
As a person who failed out of school encoding English, F. R. Rosario never had a voice nor the will to express the world he sees around him. It was the life he went through that made him want to tell the story of the loss of life.
Damaged Souls is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7076-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/damaged-souls/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/damaged-souls/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us