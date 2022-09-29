Lansing, OH Author Publishes Self-Help Novel
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Would Gladly Meet You Half Way If I Knew Where To Start, a new book by Jerry Manukin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set up in the style of a journal, Jerry Manukin shares letters that he has written to himself that are meant to inspire all. Through his letters, Manukin asks to bring God back into your life so happiness and fulfillment. With letters from the heart, Manukin's words will inspire you to sit back and reflect on your choices and how to improve your faith.
About the Author
Jerry Manukin was born in Blaine, Ohio in June of 1940. He graduated high school in 1958 and married at the age of 23. He has two adult children. Manukin enjoys bowling and writing letters.
I Would Gladly Meet You Half Way If I Knew Where To Start is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardcover $20.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7278-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-would-gladly-meet-you-half-way-if-i-knew-where-to-start/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-would-gladly-meet-you-half-way-if-i-knew-where-to-start-pb/
