New Philadelphia, OH Author Publishes Autobiography
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOrdinary Life: NOT, a new book by Gary Mazeroski, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ordinary Life: NOT details the story of author Gary Mazeroski's life from the darkness of gangs, drugs and alcohol, mental health, and professional sports, to the glorious power of redemption through Jesus Christ. Follow along to witness how the power of God transforms Mazeroski's life.
About the Author
Gary Mazeroski was born in Wheeling, WV, and had a Christian upbringing. His dad is Robert, his mom is Dianne, and his three brothers are Ron, Bobby, and Brandt.
Ordinary Life: NOT is a 42-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-927-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ordinary-life-not/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/ordinary-life-not/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
