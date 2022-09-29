Springfield, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dustbunny's Family Album, a new book by Kathy G. Carey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join Nicholas and Jennifer Dustbunny as they take you on a wonderful journey through their family album! Laugh and marvel at their cute baby pictures and their funny pictures while both Nicholas and Jennifer try to steal the spotlight from each other.
Not only can you and your child have fun laughing and learning with the Dustbunny children, but there's a special place for your child to put his or her picture to add to the album!
About the Author
Kathy G. Carey is a resident of Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She enjoys fishing, sewing, and watching movies.
The Dustbunny's Family Album is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7131-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dustbunnys-family-album-by-kathy-g-carey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dustbunnys-family-album-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us