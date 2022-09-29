Lake Oswego, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow Young Am I?, a new book by Elham Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Five-year-old Salma wants to know how old each of her cousins are. Can you help her subtract to figure it out?
This book is an educational short story designed for children to learn how to subtract. It shows that there's joy to be found in doing math, and that math with family can be fun!
About the Author
Elham Morgan is a retired teacher with a master's degree in curriculum and education from Portland State University, a bachelor's degree in health science from San Francisco State University, and fifteen years of experience in teaching, both overseas and in the United States.
How Young Am I? is a 28-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7235-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-young-am-i/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-young-am-i/
