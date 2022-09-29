Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Short Stories, a new book by Israel Mandel, has been released by RoseDog Books.
We live in an ever-growing, immediate world. Instant messaging. Instant texts. Instant decision.
With the stories contained in this book, Israel Mandel hopes you will consider a slower, more relaxed, contemplative time in your life, where decisions are made with deeper thought and deliberation, and more importantly, with the ideals of dreams. Mandel hopes to inspire you to slow down with a good book with your child at times of leisure, or with the cool of the eve.
Hopefully, you will recall how your parents and grandparents once read to you. With the impact of reading this book to your youngest kids, they will transfer these messages from the collection of stories to the classic tales to their kids and grandkids. Hopefully, this book will provide timeless memories of simple, childlike things taken from time, like a lollipop, cotton candy, a good book, and the settling of your youngest child to sleep at night.
About the Author
Israel Mandel resides in Brooklyn, NY.
Collection of Short Stories is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-545-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collection-of-short-stories-by-israel-mandel/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/collection-of-short-stories-mandel/
