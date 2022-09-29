Oklahoma City, OK Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeasons with Sappho, a new book by Haley Howard, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sappho is arguably one of the first famous poets in history. She composed nine books of poems and lyrics, and from that myriad of creativity, only one poem remains complete.
One of the most tantalizing aspects of Sappho's writings are the large gaps of white between her ink. This space encourages the reader to become an author as they extrapolate the original poem from their interpretation of the ancient Greek words left to them.
About the Author
Haley Howard is a biochemist, second-year medical student, and writer. She was often told growing up that one could either love math and science, or the arts, but she always strives to exceed expectations. When she is not learning the correct way to place a stethoscope into her ears (it is not as intuitive as one might presume) and tracing the innervation of the extensor carpi radialis brevis in a cadaver, she enjoys scouring the works of ancient poets and artists and letting her imagination eternalize them in the present. She wanted to be a writer years before her affinity for medicine came to fruition, and she encourages people of all professions to foster their creativity in whatever media they see fit.
Seasons with Sappho is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-919-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seasons-with-sappho/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/seasons-with-sappho-accompanied-by-haley-howard/
