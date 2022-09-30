Kearns, UT Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPhantom Series: Hunting, a new book by Zane Brockie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Phantom Series: Hunting follows Ezra, a Phantom, as he sends his team across Midterra on an expedition to find a new witch. The first in a decade after their believed extinction; and the only other species not poisoned by magic. Each Phantom is cursed with a guardian angel that haunts them and, eventually, drives them to insanity. Hunting is a fantasy novel that looks to remembering the past, and how, no matter how old, it can come back to haunt you.
About the Author
Zane Brockie has lived in several states including Alaska, Iowa, Washington, and Utah. He wrote this book while living in Utah where he enjoyed spending time in the mountains with his wife and his dog. Some of his passions are writing, curling, exercising, and traveling.
Phantom Series: Hunting is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7398-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/phantom-series/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/phantom-series-hunting/
