Yuma, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Daddy is a Truck Driver, a new book by Alexandra Cannon, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When your daddy is a truck driver, what does that mean to a child? My Daddy Is a Truck Driver is from the point of view of a little girl whose daddy really is a truck driver. It showcases what it's like for children to have their parent gone, and how they feel about it.
About the Author
Alexandra Cannon was born in Montana and grew up in Yuma, Arizona. She is a licensed and working cosmetologist. She is a mother to three girls. Her spouse has been an over-the-road truck driver for over three years. Her family still lives in Yuma, Arizona to this day.
My Daddy is a Truck Driver is a 28-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7384-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-daddy-is-a-truck-driver/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-daddy-is-a-truck-driver/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us