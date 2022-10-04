Sandia Park, NM Author Publishes Journal
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMindful Magic: Journaling with Images, a new book by Carey McDonald, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book encourages the reader to participate in a mindful practice of expressing life in a beautiful way. Carey guides the reader to create their own rewarding journal of pictures without the need to be a writer or artist.
About the Author
Carey McDonald is a retired school psychologist who has pursued many avenues of creativity in her life. She's made jewelry, pottery, tin images and objects, books, knitted toys and Christmas stockings, paintings, and collage. She has a particular passion for coloring. Carey grew up internationally, and the one cross-cultural carry-over for her was coloring and using color as a method of expression.
Mindful Magic: Journaling with Images is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-654-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mindful-magic/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mindful-magic-journaling-with-images/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us