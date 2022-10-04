Telangana State, India Author Publishes Religious Discussion
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Christian Bible, a new book by DR. MD. Mohiuddin Ahmed M.A., M.Phil., Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"NEED FOR TRANSFORMATION IN CHRISTIANITY"
The substantial and critical objective of the book "The Christian Bible'' is to delve penetrably into the most vexatious and frequently raised crucial, undefined, long, indeterminate questions like "What is Christianity," is it a religion, a philosophy or a Way of Life, "What is Bible," is it a Word of God? Who founded Christianity, Jesus Christ or Saint Paul or others, if so who?
The author Dr. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed through his in-depth study, systematic research has efficaciously and vividly discussed, considered and placed before Christian priesthood, clergy, preachers, philosophers, scholars and leaders to ponder over his reflections, concerns, conclusions to see, realize and achieve the Truth, the Solemn Truth.
Dr. Ahmed says that the present Christian elite feels embarrassed in modifying the ethical, moral, spiritual beliefs systematized as righteous, pure and sacred by the ancient Church and its Ministry. But it is a well-known fact that Christianity has a history of alterations, transmutations and transformations. The author sounds out why another transformation revealing the Solemn Truth, eliminating unresolved beliefs, convictions from the existing obscure conformities, should not be initiated.
In the end pages of the book, the author is raising certain pertinent and qualified issues which need the attention of the concerned spiritual peers, philanthropists, scholars and readers.
This is a thought-promoting, contemplative and exciting book, opening the channels for re-looking into the transformational needs in Christianity.
The Christian Bible is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7441-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-christian-bible/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-christian-bible/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us