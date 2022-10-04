Crandon, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTHERE'S A MOUSE IN MY HOUSE!!, a new book by Bev Dennison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A tiny mouse has decided to move into a family's house and make himself right at home. At first the family is unhappy about this, but the mischievous mouse and the family quickly adapt to the situation—and soon accept each other. After a cozy winter in this pleasant home, the mouse decides in the spring that it's time to move outside, so he can begin a family of his own. THERE'S A MOUSE IN MY HOUSE!! is a delightful story of acceptance, tolerance and progression.
About the Author
Bev Dennison is a freelance writer whose articles and poems have been published in past issues of Grief Digest magazine. Bev has lived in Northern Wisconsin all of her life and has been married to her high school sweetheart, Bill, for 45 years. They have two children, one of whom has passed. Having recently retired, her future plans include traveling, gardening, photography and, of course, writing.
THERE'S A MOUSE IN MY HOUSE!! is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4521-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/theres-a-mouse-in-my-house-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/theres-a-mouse-in-my-house-1/
