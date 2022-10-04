Covina, CA Authors Publish Military Memoir
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Old Man of the Radar Connies: Victor Sierra, a new book by L. De La Torre and Viggo E. Sorensen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seeking adventure and honor, Viggo enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 and wanted to be a Flight Engineer. He will have a lot to prove as his peers and superiors scorn him and treat him poorly due to his status as a mere "enlisted man." Using his talents and abilities, he rises his way through the ranks, overcoming difficult bosses and sabotaging peers. The Old Man of the Radar Connies is an exciting, illuminating story of an underdog who achieves greatness through the American way, hard work, and perseverance.
About the Author
L. De La Torre is a school teacher with a bachelor's degree in English Literature. Her father's adventures in the Air Force, as well as the many flights he took her on as a child, instilled a passion for military aviation. When she isn't writing, one can find her at military aviation aircraft museums and reading about the history of the Air Force. She hopes this book will be enjoyable experience for those who are passionate about aviation, military history, and veteran life.
The Old Man of the Radar Connies: Victor Sierra is a 218-page hardback with a retail price of $65.00 (eBook $60.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7530-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-old-man-of-the-radar-connies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-old-man-of-the-radar-connies-victor-sierra/
