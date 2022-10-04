Friday Harbor, WA Author Publishes Memoir
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMourning Sickness: The Loves of My Life, a new book by Jeanie Garrett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mourning Sickness: The Loves of My Life is a collection of short stories meant to help those who are grieving. Garrett writes about personal experiences in the third person to guide others through the grieving process in a relatable way.
"Strange is our situation here upon the Earth, each of us come for a short time not knowing why, yet seeming to divine a purpose, from the standpoint of our daily lives, however, there is one thing that we do know: Man was created for the sake of other men, above all those who smile and upon whom our own happiness depends." -Albert Einstein
Mourning Sickness: The Loves of My Life is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7289-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mourning-sickness/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mourning-sickness-the-loves-of-my-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us