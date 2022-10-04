Upper Marlboro, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Outfielder, a new book by Beverley Samuda, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We can all relate to a fear of getting hurt, but do we let that stop us from enjoying what we love? Trevor has a plan to stay safe and enjoy his game. The Outfielder is a story about a boy's love for baseball, his fear of being hurt, his solutions, his distractions, but also his triumph.
About the Author
Beverley Samuda has loved stories and storytelling from childhood. She is a wife, mother and shares grandparenting of three boys, with her husband Mark. The delight of watching the boys grow, enjoying the new wonders and joys they bring, and the desire to create stories for them, is honey to the soul.
This book is dedicated to Jackson, Lorenzo and Marcus.
The Outfielder is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4391-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-outfielder/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-outfielder/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us