Marietta, OH Author Publishes Biography of Her Mother
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Her Own Time… Dorothy Hill Parker: 1909 – 2003, a new book by Constance Brady, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Constance Brady lives in beautiful southeastern Ohio, in the historic river town of Marietta – the first permanent settlement in the northwest territory. Brady attended Marietta College and completed her doctoral studies at the Ohio State University. For thirty years, Brady worked as a psychologist, and her only hope is that she was able to make meaningful differences in the lives of so many disadvantaged children.
Brady has two wonderful sons and three beautiful grandchildren. Now that she is retired, Brady spends time playing the cello and performing with several local music groups. She is an enthusiastic dragon boater and mentor to young Asian women attending Marietta College. Brady enjoys yoga classes, fitness work, and hiking in the Appalachian foothills. She studies prehistoric Adena and Hopewell Indian cultures from this area, collects pre-war baseball cards, and follows her never-ending fascination with Civil War history, especially the Battle of Gettysburg.
In Her Own Time… Dorothy Hill Parker: 1909 – 2003 is a 152-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-576-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-her-own-time-dorothy-hill-parker/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/in-her-own-time-dorothy-hill-parker-1909-2003/
