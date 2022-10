Keithville, LA Author Publishes Novella

Nouveaux Journeé, a new book by Evelyn Pounds, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Shortly after their union, Einn and Lorah are given an important task by the village elders: To search for their ancestors. Along the way, they discover the strength, love, and togetherness that shaped their community.About the AuthorA small-town science instructor, Evelyn Pounds was president of the Genealogy Society and is especially interested in the science of the outdoors. She has a master's degree in education and enjoys traveling, crafting, researching and genealogy.Nouveaux Journeé is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.99 (eBook $6.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7202-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nouveaux-journee/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nouveaux-journee/