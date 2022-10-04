Westminster, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHerbie the Hay, a new book by Catt B. Aubuchon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One very cold night, Herbie the Hay was placed in a manger. All alone in the manger, Herbie was sad and so very alone. All the other hay made fun of Herbie, but he knew deep down he had a very special job to do. Three days later, a man and a woman came to his stable, and a very special baby was born and placed in the manger for Herbie to keep safe and warm. Herbie loved the baby, named Jesus, and knew the Christ Child was to be a savior for all people. Herbie the Hay is a sweet story for children of all ages about the birth of Christ from the unique perspective of one very special piece of hay.
Herbie the Hay is a 24-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7390-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/herbie-the-hay/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/herbie-the-hay/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us