Fresno, CA Author Publishes Poetry
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInception, Deception, a new book by Stacy Franklin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Stacy Franklin was born in Los Banos, California and raised in Fresno California. She graduated from Fresno High School in June of 2004. She began having symptoms of anxiety at an early age, shortly after her parents divorced. She would later be diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, depression, and PTSD after enduring abuse from a previous relationship and from her mother's ex-husband. After years of self-mutilation and other unhealthy coping mechanisms, she sought help from therapy. After what many of her therapists described as "The silent scream ", Stacy started to find a voice for her silent suffering through writing and painting.
Inception, Deception is a 52-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-805-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inception-deception/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/inception-deception/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
