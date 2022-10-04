Educators in Communities Across America Recognized for Teaching Excellence
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWashington, DC (October 4, 2022) - The NEA Foundation announced today that 46 public school educators from across the country will receive the prestigious California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence. These are educators nominated for their leadership, excellence in the classroom, family and community engagement, a commitment to equity and diversity, and advocacy for the teaching profession. This year's awardees represent 45 states and a U.S. Department of Defense school abroad, reflecting the diversity of the teaching profession and diverse schools in urban, rural, and suburban communities.
The awardees will be honored at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education on May 5, 2023, at The Anthem in Washington, DC.
"It is especially important to recognize exceptional educators during a time when they face so many challenges inside and outside the classroom," says Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "Each of the California Casualty awardees reflects the promise and power of public education through a commitment to creating equitable and inclusive learning environments. All are exemplary educators who have inspired colleagues through their example and made a lasting positive impact in the lives of countless students. The NEA Foundation is very grateful to California Casualty for its support of and commitment to educators."
"Educators who exemplify teaching excellence inspire us through their passion, their leadership, and their impact," says Mark Pitchford, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of California Casualty. "These California Casualty awardees and their powerful stories remind us of the tremendous difference educators make in serving students and school communities across the nation during these ever-changing times."
Five of the awardees nominated by National Education Association's state affiliates will be chosen as finalists for the top national award and receive $10,000. The educator selected for the top award will be revealed at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education and receive $25,000. The Salute to Excellence in Education will also be live-streamed.
Find more information about the California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence here as well as a gallery of this year's awardees.
About The NEA Foundation
The NEA Foundation is a national philanthropic organization committed to promoting the absolute best in public education. The Foundation invests in educators' leadership, shared learning, and collaboration; supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education; and promotes improvements in public education policy and practice. Find us at neafoundation.org, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About California Casualty
California Casualty has been serving the insurance needs of educators since 1951 and is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA. As such, NEA members qualify for exceptional rates, deductibles waived for vandalism or collision to their vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment plans and free identity defense protection – exclusive benefits not available to the public.
