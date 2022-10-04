Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Biography
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvery Day is a Saturday, a new book by J.D. Holman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every Day is a Saturday is a delightful collection of stories about two cousins growing up together and their experiences as they live and learn. The reader will discover, through the eyes of Jerry and Dick, that life is really an adventure, full of ups and downs, happiness and heartache, but a life to be remembered.
About the Author
J.D. Holman spent more than forty years in the funeral profession and in that time was active in Kiwanis, which caters to young people. He was also active in community projects, such as helping a senior center to relocate into a much larger facility, raising money for youth projects, and doing genealogy. Holman played racquetball for years and is interested in sports. Have a great love of life.
Every Day is a Saturday is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-88-85272-08-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/every-day-is-a-saturday/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/every-day-is-a-saturday/
