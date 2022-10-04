Simi Valley, CA Author Publishes Poetry
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems From Out of My Mind, a new book by Diane L. Webster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Even from a young age, Diane L. Webster was always fascinated by the history of people and the world-what was it like to be a cowboy and live on the open range, or even witness the birth of Christ?
Inspired by historical people and events, and with no shortage of imagination, Webster's poetry collection takes you on a journey looking at the world through the lens of others' perspective.
About the Author
At age 85, Diane L. Webster has been writing poetry for more years than she can remember. She especially loves to write about heroes.
Poems From Out of My Mind is a 48-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4084-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-from-out-of-my-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-from-out-of-my-mind/
