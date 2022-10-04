Silver Spring, MD Author Publishes Career Guide
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Land a Job, a new book by Brenda S. Eichelberger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How to Land a Job tells it all, showcasing the methods of how to apply for a job and the interview process-whether one is applying for a private industry job or a federal government or state job. It explains how to apply, what to expect on the initial interview, what expectations the employer may have for you as an interviewee, and how best to present yourself. In addition, it goes on to explain best practices for keeping the job once you've been hired. The author's goals are to eliminate impediments to the process, to provide a helpful guide toward employment without having to read several books, and that readers take away the necessary tools to enhance their repertoire to land a job fast!
About the Author
Brenda S. Eichelberger is a longtime single parent with one adult child and a couple of grandchildren. She is involved with various ministries at her local church, including outreach activities by assisting people in need of food/clothing, etc. Eichelberger worked 28 years in the Federal Government, and she has a Master's Degree in Acquisition and Contract Management. She enjoys all types of creativity such as cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, and jewelry making. She also enjoys traveling and meeting people.
How to Land a Job is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7011-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-to-land-a-job/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-land-a-job/
