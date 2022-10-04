Eleva, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDill, a new book by J Lee Fleming, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Donny is a young boy living on a farm. One day, when his mother sends him to the basement to fetch some pickles, he meets a new friend, whom he names Dill. Donny's friendship with Dill lasts through many adventures and lessons learned, and Donny begins to learn there may be more to Dill than meets the eye.
A fictionalized retelling of real events, Dill: Tales from Wisconsin follows Donny and his family's generations of boys, all raised on the same farm, and their single, miraculous imaginary friend.
About the Author
J Lee Fleming is now a retired registered nurse who still works in the hospital now and then. She volunteers for her township's historical committee and elections. She and her husband have one grown son and daughter-in-law and a ten-year-old grandson, and they currently reside on the same land where she was born, what was previously a dairy farm in Wisconsin. In her spare time, she dabbles at the piano, but it would be terrible to sit through a recital were you to ask for one.
Dill is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (hardbound $41.00, eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7427-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dill-tales-from-wisconsin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dill-tales-from-wisconsin-a-not-so-long-ago-story-of-a-boy-a-friend-a-farm-and-the-quest-for-a-bb-gun-pb/
