Butler, PA Child Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCurious Carlos and the Mysteries, a new book by Emilie Picard-Zanella, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Go on many adventures with a bunny named Carlos. All of these wacky adventures will take you on a fun ride and help solve mysteries. This book will get kids' minds thinking and have some fun along the way.
About the Author
I have three siblings total. I love horseback riding and I love riding my bike. I love swimming. I love going camping with my mom and my siblings. I love mystery novels. I love writing and I love reading.
Curious Carlos and the Mysteries is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-570-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/curious-carlos-and-the-mysteries/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/curious-carlos-and-the-mysteries/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
