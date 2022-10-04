Richland, WA Author Publishes Religious Commentary
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am Coming Sooner Than You Think, a new book by Eugene Pratt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Am Coming Sooner Than You Think sets forth a prediction of the events leading up to and during the return of Jesus to Earth in a way that is comprehensive, logical, and easy to follow even if you are not familiar with the Bible. Using Scripture as a guide, this book lays out what the Church needs to do to prepare for Jesus' second coming.
About the Author
Eugene Pratt is a retired attorney and District Court Judge, having presided over cases for over 30 years. He and his wife are independent missionaries and attended Randy Clark's Supernatural School of Ministry in Mechanicsburg, PA. They have been married for 54 years, and have two daughters, one son, and six grandchildren.
I Am Coming Sooner Than You Think is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7302-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-am-coming-sooner-than-you-think/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-am-coming-sooner-than-you-think/
