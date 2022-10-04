Pella, IA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlue Pancakes Served with Murder, a new book by Marty RicKard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blue Pancakes Served with Murder is a fast-paced, witty thriller with more twists than a corkscrew willow, and a flinty heroine who takes flack from no one.
As Doctor Lynn Riccardi struggles with a messy divorce and a bizarre malpractice suit, her son David is kidnapped, and her father is killed. Filled with rage, Lynn pursues the kidnappers, only to discover she has been lured into a deadly trap by her estranged husband.
About the Author
This is Marty RicKard's first novel, but he is no stranger to writing. He has written for five Iowa newspapers, was a technical writer for White Motor Company, and for a decade, he wrote a column in Professional Photographer magazine which has world-wide circulation. His work has appeared in many other national publications. He was twice named Top Iowa Master Columnist for his weekly syndicated article. In addition, he is a nationally known photographer and speaker.
Blue Pancakes Served with Murder is a 436-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (hardbound $39.00, eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7053-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blue-pancakes-served-with-murder/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blue-pancakes-served-with-murder-pb/
