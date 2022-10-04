Lynn, MA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Novel
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Ever the World Takes You, a new book by Migdalia Morales, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all struggle while trying to find ways to cope with our emotions and stressors in our lives. Where Ever the World Takes You can help you manifest and change the way you see and view things.
Migdalia Morales' book can help you with dealing with the effects on daily life, struggles and losses, and staying strong. Her message is relevant to many, as we all deal with challenges and have struggled at some point in our lives. Many of us even still need the help to move forward or past it.
About the Author
Migdalia Morales is a mother of three, and she works in the Special Education Department. She loves spending time with her kids and family. Her other interests include reading, writing, nature, and animals.
Where Ever the World Takes is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7128-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/where-ever-the-world-takes-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/where-ever-the-world-takes-you/.
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us