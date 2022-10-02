AdCombo marketers continues testing Google Ads recommendations to improve traffic quality

AdCombo received favorable results on Google Ads search campaigns after applying Google Ads Recommendations. Tests are ongoing, and once the results are satisfactory, affiliate managers will be provided with guidelines to help affiliates."The applying of some recommendations for search campaigns produced good results, but it is too early to announce great numbers or stable results. Since both successful and not so successful instances exist at the moment, we are still learning about the subject.In general, the application of some recommendations increased the CR of our campaigns, primarily by removing repetitive keywords and offering new efficient ones. However, some recommendations gave us irrelevant keywords. We are still testing hypotheses, other type of advertising campaigns and the relevance of the suggested solutions for our advertising goals. Google Ads Recommendations are truly helpful if marketers are clearly aware of what works for their goals and what certainly doesn't", reports a marketing specialist at AdCombo.AdCombo has many affiliates who work with Google Ads. After performing effective tests, the Marketing Department will be able to contribute their experience to affiliates through AdCombo affiliate managers.Google Ads Recommendations can help marketers improve their campaigns. The Recommendations let marketers learn about useful new features and spend their budgets more productively by optimizing bids, keywords, and ads.AdCombo is a CPA Network whose 120 000+ affiliates access the best conditions in the niche, 9-year expertise along with offers from trusted long-standing advertisers.