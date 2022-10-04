Moulton, AL Author Publishes Biography
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExchanged Death for Life, a new book by Hannah Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Exchanged Death for Life follows the author as she navigates, step by step, year by year, the physical difficulties in her life and overcomes them with an insatiable desire to learn and her deep Christian faith. Perhaps her story will help you in your struggles.
About the Author
Hannah Johnson's hobbies are learning about new things and how her early life was before she could realize it on her own. She loves to crochet, write, and do crafts.
Exchanged Death for Life is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7126-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/exchanged-death-for-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/exchanged-death-for-life/
