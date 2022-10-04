Huntsville, AL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Inspired Every Day, a new book by Alexis Hudson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Be Inspired Every Day is Alexis Hudson's personal journey of dealing with loss and depression.
Alexis lost both of her parents six months apart. At the tender age of 27, she was going through the toughest time of her life when she started this book, which is filled with true emotions. Her tears fell on every piece of paper while writing.
Be Inspired is about real life, hurt, pain, love, and change. Its purpose is to uplift people who are going through depression and feel like giving up, and it is her job to provide the book that will change many readers' mindsets, letting them know it's okay but it's up to you to change your life around for the better with love, peace, and light.
About the Author
Alexis Hudson is 27 years young, a mother of four, and a big sister of three. She currently attends college to become an MA. She loves writing, making music, being in nature, and taking pictures of her surroundings.
Be Inspired Every Day is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4340-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/be-inspired-every-day/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-inspired-every-day/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us