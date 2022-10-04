Villanova, PA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Labyrinth of Life, a new book by Robert J. Machnicki, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are many experiences we face throughout the journey of life. Robert Machnicki's book explores different instances one may experience. At their height, it might seem as though we are looking down from atop Everest. Alternatively, the lows can feel extreme and isolating. There is love that strikes and melts your heart and crushing moments that split you to pieces. Regardless of where you are in life, Robert's writing connects everyone. We share common ups and downs and life always continues. Stay positive and keep an open mind and you shall find your way through the Labyrinth.
About the Author
Robert J Machnicki grew up playing sports. He likes to coach lacrosse and soccer. After attending medical school he has lived all over the United States. He has conducted pediatric oncology research and works in medical device development.
The Labyrinth of Life is a 68-page hardbound with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7067-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-labyrinth-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-labyrinth-of-life/
