Vermont Author Publishes Illustrated Book of Verse
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sweet and Innocent Little Children's Book of Cannibalism, a new book by Julia Z, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Sweet and Innocent Little Children's Book of Cannibalism is a book of verse with striking artwork throughout. It starts with 'Hello honey, see my bunny? You would find its diet funny. What's inside you'll never know (it's some pearls and a toe)'… happily, the innards of this book will be much easier to digest! Crack it open to meet your new crepuscular friends.
About the Author
Julia Z is an author and artist living in Vermont.
The Sweet and Innocent Little Children's Book of Cannibalism is a 66-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1217-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sweet-and-innocent-little-childrens-book-of-cannibalism/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sweet-and-innocent-little-childrens-book-of-cannibalism/
