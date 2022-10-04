Stow, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHear the Loons Calling, a new book by Barbara Hunley Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Dennison family loves to watch the loons who nest on the lake near their home in Maine. When the family of loons are threatened by boaters and fishermen who share the lake with nature, what can they do?
Hear the Loons Calling is an educational, heartwarming story of a loving family who tries to protect one of the planet's many endangered species. Learn about the majestic loon, and what you can do to protect them.
About the Author
A love of art starts early with a fascination of color, shapes, motion, light and making things with various materials. Barbara had all the plus a musical, artistic Mother, who encourages creativity. By high school in Baltimore, she was teaching swimming and dance at beautiful Camp Lochearn on Lake Fairlee in Vermont, where she heard and saw her first Loon. After college, she drew 3 dimensional views of engines for manuals of the J63, B52 and the Nautilus submarine. When that job went to computers, she became an art teacher and cadette Girl Scout Leader in the Catskill Mountains of New York, then Massachusetts. Her two lovable busy children and her love of the outdoors inspired the children's books she has written and illustrated over the years. While writing this book, she met Rawson Wood, head of the Loon Foundation, who wrote the forward.
Hear the Loons Calling is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7016-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hear-the-loons-calling/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hear-the-loons-calling/
