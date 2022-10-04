Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Humor Book
October 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Chronicles of Jay: Work Life, a new book by Jason Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An honest collection of thoughts about the struggles of everyday work life, The Chronicles of Jay shows how we feel inside when we are beat up by our jobs and how we would like to respond sometimes (but can't).
In response to all those frustrating workplace scenarios, laugh and take comfort in the fact that you're not the only one who's felt that way!
About the Author
Jason Hill is big about family, placing his family before all else. He's honest, does the right thing, and pays it forward, believing that life is too short for negativity.
The Chronicles of Jay: Work Life is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4195-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-chronicles-of-jay/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-chronicles-of-jay-work-life/.
