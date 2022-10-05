Easton, Pennsylvania Author Publishes Memoir
October 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLetters to Kirabelle: My Journey through Cancer to Motherhood & Beyond, a new book by Becky Clifford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Diagnosed with cancer at age thirty-one, Becky Clifford feared she might not be able to start the family she had always dreamed of. Becky wanted a daughter, and while nothing in her future was certain, she knew she was meant to be a mom. This is the story of her journey through cancer into motherhood and all the adventures that followed: moments of living authentically, loving openly, and letting go of fear. Through her personal journey of healing, Becky speaks to those who have struggled to feel connected to the power of love and to their own inner voice, encouraging her readers to live each day fully.
About the Author
Becky Clifford lives in Easton, Pennsylvania with her husband Stan, daughter Kira and two dogs, Higgens and Matilda. Becky is a Certified Health Coach and Yoga Teacher. She loves spending time with her family, reading, sipping cappuccinos with friends, holiday decorating, and catching up on the happenings of Bachelor Nation.
Letters to Kirabelle: My Journey through Cancer to Motherhood & Beyond is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7292-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/letters-to-kirabelle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/letters-to-kirabelle-my-journey-through-cancer-to-motherhood-beyond/
