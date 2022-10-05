Hoffman Estates, IL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
Regicide: Storm Cloud, a new book by Eric Heicher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shine's life has been mostly uneventful in the sleepy backwater town of Hanover. That is until the night his father was murdered by the tyrannical King Pious. Ten years later, he sets out to find fellow adventurers to aid in his quest to rid the kingdom of King Pious and his tyranny for good. With each new adventure he and his troupe encounter, new mysteries and new allies grow. A creeping sense of despair lingers in the air with each new town and quest they discover. Could there be an even greater threat looming than the wicked King Pious?
Any lover of fantasy, adventuring, and loveable, relatable characters will find an edge-of-your-seat journey in Regicide: Storm Cloud.
About the Author
Eric Heicher is a first-time author with his debut of Regicide: Storm Cloud. He has always had a passion for creative writing, as well as video gaming, his favorite hobby.
Regicide: Storm Cloud is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4098-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/regicide/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/regicide-storm-cloud/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
