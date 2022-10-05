Harvey, LA Author Publishes Memoir
October 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Gift of Fatherhood, a new book by Travis Johnson, PhD, LPC, LAC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Gift of Fatherhood is a chronicle of the author's experiences raising his three biological sons, the success that was achieved by his sons, and looks into the fact that so many young African American males do not succeed at such a level. It highlights many protective factors that parents can take away regarding the promotion of effective parenting and reveals a sense that good parenting involves a large amount of support and interactions with kids.
About the Author
Travis Johnson has provided service to his country as a former Noncommissioned Officer in the U.S. Army; his state as a Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Juvenile Probation Officer; and his community as a District Attorney's Pre-trial Diversion Counselor. He is the founder and Clinical Director of T. Johnson & Associates, LLC, a private practice in counseling. His research interest is young African American males who have had contact with the juvenile justice system. He has been married to Leatrice for thirty-six years, is very close to his siblings, and loves spending time with his four grandkids. His hobbies include cooking, listening to jazz music, and reading. Johnson is a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
The Gift of Fatherhood is a 64-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7126-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-gift-of-fatherhood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-gift-of-fatherhood/
