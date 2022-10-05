Vernon, CT Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
October 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Runaway Christmas Tree, a new book by Deborah Grivois Thorpe and illustrated by Hayley Sacco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Runaway Christmas Tree tells the story of a Christmas tree that refuses to end up in a landfill. With the help of seven-year-old Ethan, who thought it wrong to just throw the tree away, the Christmas tree finds a second, useful purpose. Children will love to see a Christmas tree come alive and learn more about the importance of reusing and recycling.
About the Author
Deborah Grivois Thorpe earned a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Management and spent her career as a human resources professional. Now retired, she enjoys writing, reading, dance, and travel. Thorpe grew up with her family in East Hartford, Connecticut and now resides with her cat, Floyd, in Vernon, Connecticut.
The Runaway Christmas Tree is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 9781637642955. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-runaway-christmas-tree-pb/
