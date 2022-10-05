Edison, NJ Author Publishes Biography
October 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Block From Grace, a new book by Sharon D. Williams & Patricia A. Daniel, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Block From Grace is the story of how God's grace influenced the Williams family. Grace Reformed Church was on Grace Street and was the landmark of the family's spiritual development. The family resided on Manning Street which was only a block from Grace Street. Living a block from Grace Street served as a constant reminder to this family to depend on God's grace to live a life that would honor Him.
This collection of memories shares:
• The family's love for God, each other, and their community.
• Their faith in God and how it kept them together.
• The wisdom they gained from their journey.
Each memory included in this book has a special place in the family's history and honors two remarkable people, their parents, Frank and Nelcie Williams.
The authors hope that this book will bless each reader in two ways. First, that the memories, words of wisdom and the scripture lessons that they gained from their parents will help and inspire readers on their life journey and second, that each reader will be encouraged to live and leave their own legacy which can inspire others.
A Block From Grace is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7078-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-block-from-grace/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-block-from-grace/
