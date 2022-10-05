Laurens, SC Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBandit: an Outlaw for God, a new book by Donnie Carroll Lothridge, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Bandit: an Outlaw for God is about Lothridge's life events that have passed, and events that have yet to come. This book is a testimony of knowing that no matter where you find yourself in life, God has a plan that reaches across eternity. The love that He has is for everyone and offers a peace that passes all understanding.
This book is about darkness and light, life and death, and the here-after of things visible and invisible.
About the Author
Donnie Carroll Lothridge is a Christian truck driver by trade, and a minister of the gospel. He serves a real God in a real world. The situations detailed within this book are from Lothridge's life and are of adult nature.
Bandit: an Outlaw for God is a 196-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-558-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bandit/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/bandit-an-outlaw-for-god/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us