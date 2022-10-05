Houston, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOf the Beauty, a new book by Lafayette Watts Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Of the Beauty is an accumulation of poems Lafayette Watts Jr. has written from years dating back to 2015 up until now. Each one is a visual representation of who he is, who he's become, what he was, things he's dealt with, and his hopes for the future. Readers can relate to his happiness as much as they can relate to his pain. We're all human. This is who he is.
About the Author
Lafayette Watts Jr. and his family are from 5th Ward, Houston, TX. He has a younger brother and older sister. He is currently serving in the U.S Air Force and attending university classes, working towards his BA in Psychology.
Lafayette's hobbies include playing 8-Ball, watching anime and movies, and also writing, as you can see. He hopes to one day write a novel, but until then here are his poems.
Of the Beauty is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7229-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/of-the-beauty/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/of-the-beauty/
