Washington DC Author Publishes Political Biography
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Honest Contrarian, a new book by John Patrick Feehery, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the morning of September 11th, 2001, John Feehery was running late to his office in the nation's Capitol building. He had to make a choice. Get his weekly picks in for his dad's football pool or get the daily press briefing into his boss the Speaker of the House. As he watched the first plane hit the World Trade Towers, he forgot about those plans and embarked on a crazy day that culminated in him organizing a press conference where members of the House and the Senate sang God Bless America on the steps of the Capitol. The Honest Contrarian is a book about politics, but also about faith, family, and the fight for freedom.
About the Author
John Patrick Feehery is a pundit, columnist, former press secretary, lobbyist, PR professional, and a children's book author. He moved from the South Side of Chicago three decades ago and became a highly respected political and communications strategist. He is a father of two, husband to Kerry Fennelly Feehery, and serial dog owner. He is a columnist for The Hill newspaper and he is the author of The Reluctant Ballerina. He has been an official observer to the International Fund of Ireland and sits on the board of the National Republican Club.
The Honest Contrarian is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4032-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-honest-contrarian/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-honest-contrarian-and-other-stories-about-washington-dc/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
