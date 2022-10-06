Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYeti Blu Trains Jiujitsu, a new book by Koay A. Hatch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Yeti Blu is very shy and not very courageous. But one day, when walking home from school, he discovers a jiujitsu gym. He is introduced to the jiujitsu community and finds his own voice and the courage he was missing. Made for children who love to read and are interested in forging their own path in jiujitsu, Yeti Blu Trains Jiujitsu is filled with valuable lessons of finding your inner strength, learning a new skill, and making new friends along the way.
About the Author
Koay A. Hatch and his wife of seventeen years have six boys and one girl. He is an electrical contractor and owns a small business in Arizona. Koay is also a private pilot and enjoys skydiving. A big fan of jiujitsu, he currently has a purple belt and has watched his own children find confidence and courage through this gentle art. He hopes Yeti Blu Trains Jiujitsu will encourage children everywhere to try jiujitsu for themselves.
Yeti Blu Trains Jiujitsu is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1520-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/yeti-blu-trains-jiujitsu/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/yeti-blu-trains-jiujitsu/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us