Yaounde, Cameroon Author Publishes Social Science Book
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGéologie du Cameroun, a new book by Vincent Ngako, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
GÉOLOGIE DU CAMEROUN provides the timeline of Gondwana history, beginning with this supercontinent's creation six hundred million years ago and its dismantling into Africa, South America, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Antarctica. Author Vincent NGAKO proves information on the research and development of government in most African countries as well as their social progress. This educational work, written in French, is for any lecturer, student, or politician interested in learning more information on this expansive continent's history.
About the Author
VINCENT NGAKO is a Senior Researcher. He is a holder of "Doctorate 3eme Cycle" in Structural Geology of the University of Rennes (France, in 1985) and "Doctorate d'Etat" in tectonics of the University of Yaoundé I (Cameroon, in 1999). He is membership of Publons, statutory member of the editorial board of the "Annales de la Faculté des Sciences-Université de Yaoundé I", guest reviewer of international scientific journals and external evaluator of PhD theses of the Cameroon state universities.
Vincent Ngako is author and co-author of many scientific papers in international reviews. Two among them are selected in the Top 25 Hottest Articles by Scopus (Elsevier), and one is quoted by Economic Geology. His educational achievements include a book on the structural evolution of northern Cameroon (CAESS edition, Rennes 1986). He is also the co-author of the Atlas of Cameroon (Jeune Afrique edition, 2007) and the collective book on global tectonics (INTECH edition, Croatia, 2011).
Between 1993 and 2007, Ngako was head of the Research Service of the Institute of Geological and Mining Research and coordinator of research programs in geology, hydrology, and energy. He was as well the focal point for Complete Test Ban Treaty Organization, Asia-Africa Scientific Platform Program of Japan, International Tropical Timbers Organization for the biomass project, French University and Scientific Research Cooperation on mineral accumulations in Africa. He has offered his expertise to Cameroon Mining projects as project geologist with Nuclear Energy Corporation Cameroon (2007-2008), Senior Exploration Geologist and Exploration Manager with Mega Uranium Corporation Cameroon (2008-2013), industrial plans with BASICS International (2016), and large scale mapping with PRECASEM (2017-2020).
Géologie du Cameroun is a 250-page hardbound with a retail price of $67.00 (eBook $62.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4306-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/geologie-du-cameroun/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/geologie-du-cameroun/
