Annapolis, MD Author Publishes Book on Maine's Appalachian Trail
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaine's Appalachian Trail: How Seniors Made Section Hiking Easier, a new book by Harvey A. Dennenberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Of the fourteen states traversed by the Appalachian Trail (AT), Maine is considered the most difficult to hike because of its rugged, steep terrain. So, how were "GrandPa Walking" and his fellow seniors able to hike Maine's treacherous peaks? With proper planning and resources, it is possible for seniors, even those in their seventies, to hike the AT in Maine.
In this book, GrandPa Walking shares the specific gear and creative routes he and other younger seniors used in order to day hike and limit their overnight backpacking stays. He also provides directions and GPS coordinates for little-known access points. The author has hiked the entire AT over thirteen-seasons of which Maine's AT was hiked during part of June and July for eight of those seasons. Even those not looking to hike the AT will enjoy this account of the author's journey through rugged Maine's AT.
About the Author
Harvey A. Dennenberg was born and grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marquette University in 1963, then was commissioned Ensign U.S. Navy. He spent the next nine years on active duty, earned nine campaign stars on his Vietnam Service Ribbon, and was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. Later, he earned a master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute before moving to Maryland. There, he worked as a Software Sales Executive for twenty-seven years.
Since childhood, Harvey has enjoyed hiking in parks and the woods. As an adult, he and his wife Madeleine, have visited National Parks in both the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Canada, and Croatia. Harvey has been a member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC), Appalachian Mountain Club, the Mountain Club of Maryland, and Appalachian Long Distance Hikers Association, ALDHA for many years. In addition to hiking, Harvey enjoys traveling in his free time.
Maine's Appalachian Trail: How Seniors Made Section Hiking Easier is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7000-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maines-appalachian-trail/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maines-appalachian-trail/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us